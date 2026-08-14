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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!

I’m still thinking about the IREAD results that were released earlier this week. It’s pretty much good news all around, but I’ve once again been wondering about one particular group of students — those who have been retained in third grade.

The department hasn’t released the demographic data that could shed light on the types of students who have been held back.

I’m still searching for families with students who have been retained, either this year or last year. If this is you, reach us at [email protected]. As always, you can send other story ideas to that email too.