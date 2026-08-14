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Happy Friday from Amelia at Chalkbeat Indiana!
I’m still thinking about the IREAD results that were released earlier this week. It’s pretty much good news all around, but I’ve once again been wondering about one particular group of students — those who have been retained in third grade.
The department hasn’t released the demographic data that could shed light on the types of students who have been held back.
I’m still searching for families with students who have been retained, either this year or last year. If this is you, reach us at [email protected]. As always, you can send other story ideas to that email too.
Now, on to news from Chicago, where the school board has added a ballot question to ask voters if they would support a statewide millionaires tax.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
A divided Chicago school board adds referendums on new revenue to November ballot
The referendums on a state millionaires tax and a city tax on vacant land are advisory, meaning they can’t compel the city or state to enact the proposals.
NYC’s unexplained test score swings prompt experts to question reading results
Experts say New York’s sharp swings in elementary reading scores are unusual and deserve scrutiny after last year’s gains reversed.
Rift widens between City Hall and teachers union as UFT threatens literacy curriculum pushback
UFT President Michael Mulgrew says the union may pull its support for NYC Reads, citing concerns about assessments, interventions, and teacher workload.
What We’re Reading
Chronic absenteeism remains high six years after pandemic began, Washington Post (Paywall)
With disparate impact out, what’s next for systemic discrimination cases? K-12 Dive (Paywall, Opinion)