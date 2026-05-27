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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a teacher Q&A. Amelia talked with Isaac Adams who shared how a teacher inspired him to land back at his alma mater as a robotics teacher. Read more below.

Plus, a heads up for our Indy readers: The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, or IPEC, meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at VisionLoft Mass Ave, 235 N Delaware St. See the agenda and sign up for public comment here.