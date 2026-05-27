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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is a teacher Q&A. Amelia talked with Isaac Adams who shared how a teacher inspired him to land back at his alma mater as a robotics teacher. Read more below.
Plus, a heads up for our Indy readers: The Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, or IPEC, meets at 5 p.m. Thursday at VisionLoft Mass Ave, 235 N Delaware St. See the agenda and sign up for public comment here.
If you want to prep ahead of the meeting, read our coverage from the first meeting here and check out the IPEC member bios here.
Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
How this robotics teacher gets students interested in a challenge
Isaac Adams just led his Indianapolis school’s robotics team to seven medals at nine tournaments. He traces his love for his work back to one teacher from two decades ago.
Around Chalkbeat
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
Proposed Detroit district budget prioritizes pay boosts, but Vitti warns of uncertainty ahead
The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s budget proposal for the 2026-27 school year maintains programs and even expands some key initiatives. But there is uncertainty beyond the next fiscal year.
In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says
Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.
What We’re Reading
Several Indy-area schools still in school after Memorial Day, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail image courtesy of Isaac Adams