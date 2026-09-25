This is Makiya Seminera, here to close out your week with some news out of the Chalkbeat Chicago bureau. While you’re digesting the abundance of great school board election resources published yesterday by Chalkbeat and other collaborating news organizations, we have another big topic at hand.

Enrollment totals in Chicago Public Schools has been an ongoing saga in the city for years, and as Mila Koumpilova reports, it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. New data shows that enrollment has dipped by more than 11,000 students this school year compared to last year. CPS officials see a silver lining amid the shrinking enrollment news: They say Chicago’s public school system has reclaimed its spot as the third largest school district in the country over Miami-Dade. To get the breakdown of where enrollment declines hit hardest, check out Mila’s story.