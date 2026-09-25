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Hello!

This is Makiya Seminera, here to close out your week with some news out of the Chalkbeat Chicago bureau. While you’re digesting the abundance of great school board election resources published yesterday by Chalkbeat and other collaborating news organizations, we have another big topic at hand.

Enrollment totals in Chicago Public Schools has been an ongoing saga in the city for years, and as Mila Koumpilova reports, it doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. New data shows that enrollment has dipped by more than 11,000 students this school year compared to last year. CPS officials see a silver lining amid the shrinking enrollment news: They say Chicago’s public school system has reclaimed its spot as the third largest school district in the country over Miami-Dade. To get the breakdown of where enrollment declines hit hardest, check out Mila’s story.

How are enrollment declines affecting your neighborhood schools or child’s education? Let us know by replying to this email.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools officials said declining birth rates, stalled immigration, and an exodus of city residents are driving decreases in the district’s enrollment.
2026 Chicago School Board Election Resources

2026 Chicago School Board Election Resources

A multilingual reporting collaboration featuring 17 news organizations.
Interactive Map: 2026 Chicago School Board Districts

Interactive Map: 2026 Chicago School Board Districts

For the first time, Chicago Public Schools will be overseen by a fully-elected school board. Find your district and learn about who’s running and about the demographics and public schools in each.

Around Chalkbeat

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

After reporting on young rappers writing nonviolent lyrics, Chalkbeat put out a call to students for verses about education. The winner goes to Germantown Friends High School.
NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

The Regents graduation requirement is on the way out. New assessments will take years to develop. In the interim, students would just need to pass required classes to graduate, officials say.
Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Could Newark’s universal enrollment system teach Philadelphia some lessons?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

The Education Dept. hasn't been dismantled. It's become more inefficient, staff say, NPR

As White House Reviews New Education Tax Credit Rules, Questions Remain, The 74

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