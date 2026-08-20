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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story comes from our national team and details what an Arizona Supreme Court decision means for school choice debates across the country.
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Around Chalkbeat
Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved
The Arizona Supreme Court effectively blocked a ballot measure that would have added income limits and oversight to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
Detroit school board appoints 25-year-old youth advocate as its newest member
Jeremiah Steen hopes his time on the DPSCD board will inspire other young people to run in the future. He will serve through the end of December.
Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year
Students are returning to classrooms on Aug. 24, but Philadelphia teachers still don’t have last year’s state test results. The delay could complicate school selection this fall.
What We’re Reading
Round Room gifts Indianapolis students and teachers new shoes, Indianapolis Recorder