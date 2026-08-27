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Hello!
Becky Vevea here. Recently, my 7-year-old son used the phrase: “That’s so AI.” I asked him what that meant. His response? “It means it’s fake.” This exchange popped into my head as I was reading the first few lines of my colleague Matt Barnum’s latest column about a study examining Khanmigo, an AI chatbot associated with the popular Khan Academy program. It found that middle school students rarely used an AI-powered tutor when given the option to do so. Read more about the findings here.
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Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says
The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero reveals his favorite DPS school on first day of class
Denver Public Schools is dealing with a new cellphone ban, potential school closures, and ongoing fights with the Trump administration this school year.
What We’re Reading
CPS says it is restoring more than 300 full-time school positions, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)