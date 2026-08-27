Becky Vevea here. Recently, my 7-year-old son used the phrase: “That’s so AI.” I asked him what that meant. His response? “It means it’s fake.” This exchange popped into my head as I was reading the first few lines of my colleague Matt Barnum’s latest column about a study examining Khanmigo, an AI chatbot associated with the popular Khan Academy program. It found that middle school students rarely used an AI-powered tutor when given the option to do so. Read more about the findings here.