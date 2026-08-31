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Happy Monday. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
Just one month after Mayor Zohran Mamdani picked his new slate of members on the Panel for Educational Policy, the newly configured board handed the administration an early setback: It voted down a $1.65 million technology contract with Oracle last week.
Education Department officials warned that rejecting the deal could disrupt “mission critical” systems, including an HR help center for more than 150,000 employees and a student enrollment support center that gets more than 1,000 calls a day. Officials said no AI tools were attached to the contract. Still, skepticism around data privacy and AI spending proved insurmountable — potentially leaving officials in a challenging position as the school year is about to start.
What do you think of the Panel for Educational Policy’s vote? Share your thoughts with us: [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
NYC school board rejects $1.65 million tech deal in early setback for Mamdani
The Mamdani administration failed to win approval for a $1.65 million Oracle contract that officials say supports critical NYC school HR systems.
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What We’re Reading
Where a Catholic School Closed, a Charter School Opens, The New York Times
NYC youth programs connect students with career pathways, ABC 7 Eyewitness News
Free backpack and school supply giveaways in NYC, Epicenter NYC