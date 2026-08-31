Just one month after Mayor Zohran Mamdani picked his new slate of members on the Panel for Educational Policy, the newly configured board handed the administration an early setback: It voted down a $1.65 million technology contract with Oracle last week .

Education Department officials warned that rejecting the deal could disrupt “mission critical” systems, including an HR help center for more than 150,000 employees and a student enrollment support center that gets more than 1,000 calls a day. Officials said no AI tools were attached to the contract. Still, skepticism around data privacy and AI spending proved insurmountable — potentially leaving officials in a challenging position as the school year is about to start.