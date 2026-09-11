I’m Sammy Caiola, reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. This week, my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier and some local students went back to 1976. Well, kind of.



In honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial, students across the city opened a 50-year-old time-capsule containing the names of 816 students from that time. It also contained news clippings and letters from officials.



Read more about what today’s students added to the capsule, and what else they learned about civic engagement, in our latest story.



I also wanted to invite you to join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!