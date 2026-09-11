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Happy Friday,

I’m Sammy Caiola, reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. This week, my colleague Rebecca Redelmeier and some local students went back to 1976. Well, kind of.

In honor of the nation’s semiquincentennial, students across the city opened a 50-year-old time-capsule containing the names of 816 students from that time. It also contained news clippings and letters from officials.

Read more about what today’s students added to the capsule, and what else they learned about civic engagement, in our latest story.

I also wanted to invite you to join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!

As always, you can reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

For America’s 250th birthday, Philadelphia students get a civics lesson in a time capsule

During a day of civic learning in Philadelphia, students got a close look at how the government makes decisions.
School vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks. But access depends on where you live.

School vaccine data can expose hidden outbreak risks. But access depends on where you live.

School-level vaccination rates can reveal clusters of unvaccinated people who are vulnerable to outbreaks. But states vary widely in collecting and publicly sharing the data.

Around Chalkbeat

The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

The rise, fall — and possible future — of high-dosage tutoring

High-dosage tutoring won broad support after COVID. Its uneven rollout shows why promising education reforms often lose power at scale.
Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks

Federal program wants to study young people whose health was affected by the 9/11 attacks

WTC Health Program wants to examine the health impacts of 9/11 on people who were young New Yorkers at the time and were near Ground Zero. DOUG KANTER
As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda

As NYC schools open, 5 big questions about Mamdani’s education agenda

As NYC schools open, Mamdani faces major questions about falling enrollment, special education, school technology, and the shape of his broader K-12 agenda.

What We’re Reading

Trump Admin. Touts Ed. Dept.'s Help for States as It Tries to Shut It Down, Education Week

For These Children, Getting a Safe Education Means Going Underground, The New York Times

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