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Good morning!

Makiya Seminera here from your Chalkbeat Chicago team. The last time I wrote for our newsletter, I was hunched over reading precinct vote totals and nibbling on cold election night pizza. Now, we’re just over a week out from that consequential night, and reporters are still sifting through the results after the country’s stunning blue wave to get a sense of what to expect from national policies come next year. It’s a step up from reading the tea leaves to predict the future, but given how volatile American politics can be, it’s hard to say for sure what this new political dynamic will yield for us.

Take this story from Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat’s national editor, about how voters in two blue states — Washington and Colorado — supported ballot measures to restrict transgender students’ participation in youth athletics. As Erica writes, those two states have been “havens of inclusive transgender policy,” while more than half of U.S. states have passed laws restricting transgender rights in sports since 2020. That reputation, paired with the overwhelming victories for Democrats this midterms cycle, might make the ballot measures’ approval puzzling for some. But what it signals is nonetheless important: Democrats might not be as united on this front as expected.

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Around Chalkbeat

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Deep-blue Colorado and Washington voted to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Elected officials are joining LGBTQ advocates to fight the change.
1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

One in eight NYC public school students experienced homelessness last year, marking the 11th consecutive year the total topped 100,000.
Temporary pause on Memphis schools state takeover continues until December

Temporary pause on Memphis schools state takeover continues until December

A local judge Tuesday did not grant state leaders’ requests to dismiss Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ lawsuit against the state takeover.

What We’re Reading

5 reports, 5 different conclusions about fairness in school funding, The Hechinger Report

Tennessee players co-design a model of what collective bargaining could look like in college sports, The Associated Press

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