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Hello,
I’m Sammy Caiola, Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter.
Philadelphia’s release of state test scores has been delayed for months. Now we’ve finally got an answer for why: State officials are proposing changes to how to score the PSSA and Keystone exams.
The proposal, which the state Board of Education will vote on later this month, would lower the scores students need to be classified as “advanced” on the state math and reading tests in nearly all grades.
Also, it’s election week, and my colleague Carly Sitrin has a new piece on what Democratic control of Pennsylvania’s legislature could mean for schools.
As always, you can send story ideas and questions to the team at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.
Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?
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What We’re Reading
Time to 'relax and really be kids': How Reading schools expanded recess ahead of state mandate, Spotlight PA
How Much Time Should Elementary Teachers Spend Reading Aloud?, Education Week
‘We can’t educate an empty chair’: Kids are ditching class more often. Their absence is a crisis, The Boston Globe (Paywall)
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