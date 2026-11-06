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Hello,

I’m Sammy Caiola, Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter.

Philadelphia’s release of state test scores has been delayed for months. Now we’ve finally got an answer for why: State officials are proposing changes to how to score the PSSA and Keystone exams.

The proposal, which the state Board of Education will vote on later this month, would lower the scores students need to be classified as “advanced” on the state math and reading tests in nearly all grades.

Also, it’s election week, and my colleague Carly Sitrin has a new piece on what Democratic control of Pennsylvania’s legislature could mean for schools.