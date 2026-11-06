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Hello,

I’m Sammy Caiola, Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter.

Philadelphia’s release of state test scores has been delayed for months. Now we’ve finally got an answer for why: State officials are proposing changes to how to score the PSSA and Keystone exams.

The proposal, which the state Board of Education will vote on later this month, would lower the scores students need to be classified as “advanced” on the state math and reading tests in nearly all grades.

Read about the proposed cut score changes here.

Also, it’s election week, and my colleague Carly Sitrin has a new piece on what Democratic control of Pennsylvania’s legislature could mean for schools.

Read that story here.

As always, you can send story ideas and questions to the team at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.

Philadelphia state test scores are months late. Now state officials want to change the cut scores.

The proposal would result in more students being classified as “advanced” on Pennsylvania’s state math and reading tests, officials said.
Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?

Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?

With Democrats controlling the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature for the first time in more than 30 years, public school advocates want major new investments in education.

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NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

P.S. 105 is one of eight New York City schools using trauma-informed support, smaller classes, and therapy through the Path program to help students with emotional disabilities.
Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

The presumed winners come from diverse backgrounds and may lean toward fiscally conservative policies. But there are open questions about the alliances they might form.
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.

What We’re Reading

Time to 'relax and really be kids': How Reading schools expanded recess ahead of state mandate, Spotlight PA

How Much Time Should Elementary Teachers Spend Reading Aloud?, Education Week

‘We can’t educate an empty chair’: Kids are ditching class more often. Their absence is a crisis, The Boston Globe (Paywall)

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