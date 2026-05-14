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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Next school year, Indiana students can choose to focus on a future in cybersecurity no matter if they want to go to college, the workforce, or the military after high school. Plus, aspects of the new program are not found elsewhere. Aleks has the details below.
What questions do you have about the new options for high school graduation? Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
Indiana wants more students to pursue cybersecurity careers after high school. Here’s how.
Indiana education officials want more students to consider a career in cybersecurity. Students will soon have a new pathway to get there.
Around Chalkbeat
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
What We’re Reading
Indiana’s new A-F school accountability system clears last hurdles, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Education group: Inflation still outpacing Indiana teacher pay, Public News Service
Thumbnail image by Tek Image / Getty Images