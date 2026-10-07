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Hello!

I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.



This week, my Colorado colleagues reported on that state’s governor being among the first to embrace a Trump-backed tax credit. The program reimburses taxpayers for donations that could help public school students pay for things like tutoring or SAT prep. But opponents are skeptical about who will really benefit from the funds.

All states have a choice on whether to sign up. Chalkbeat Philadelphia has reached out to Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration and is awaiting an answer.

Get the full scoop in Chalkbeat Colorado’s story.

Locally, several schools were evacuated or placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to bomb threats. Officials are continuing to investigate.