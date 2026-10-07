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Hello!
I’m Sammy Caiola, gun violence reporter for Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
This week, my Colorado colleagues reported on that state’s governor being among the first to embrace a Trump-backed tax credit. The program reimburses taxpayers for donations that could help public school students pay for things like tutoring or SAT prep. But opponents are skeptical about who will really benefit from the funds.
All states have a choice on whether to sign up. Chalkbeat Philadelphia has reached out to Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration and is awaiting an answer.
Get the full scoop in Chalkbeat Colorado’s story.
Locally, several schools were evacuated or placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to bomb threats. Officials are continuing to investigate.
As usual, reach us with questions and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
PA election 2026: Where Shapiro, Garrity stand on school funding, vouchers, and other education issues
Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani administration to enroll 10,000 NYC children from childcare voucher waitlist
Calls to increase evidence-based funding dominate Illinois education board hearing
Super PACs ramp up spending in Chicago’s school board elections
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What We’re Reading
Students who moved out of the country were put back on Philly schools’ rolls, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Evictions impact millions of kids. These schools get an alert when it happens to their students, The 19th
Soaring Instrument Prices Could Stop the Music at Many Schools, The New York Times