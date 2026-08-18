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This is Mila Koumpilova for Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, we’re leading with news that the Illinois Education Association, which represents more than 135,000 teachers, college faculty, and education support staff, is once again endorsing Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Its president said the governor is “on the right side of history,” citing, among other things, his successful recent push to restrict cell phone use in schools, my colleague Makiya Seminera reports.
Pritzker has had a more contentious relationship with the state’s other union, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, which now shares a leader, Stacy Davis Gates, with the Chicago Teachers Union.
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Local News
JB Pritzker’s education record earns him key reelection endorsement from Illinois teachers union
Illinois teachers union endorses JB Pritzker’s reelection as governor as he decides on more funds for CPS budget and a federal tax credit scholarship program.
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
New York reading scores plunge on state tests while math proficiency edges up
Preliminary New York state test results show reading proficiency fell 5 points while math improved. The dramatic declines in reading raised eyebrows among experts.
What We’re Reading
Schools open in Waukegan, North Chicago and across Lake County, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
What do students lose when they stop writing? The New York Times (Paywall)