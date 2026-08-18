This is Mila Koumpilova for Chalkbeat Chicago. Today, we’re leading with news that the Illinois Education Association, which represents more than 135,000 teachers, college faculty, and education support staff, is once again endorsing Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Its president said the governor is “on the right side of history,” citing, among other things, his successful recent push to restrict cell phone use in schools, my colleague Makiya Seminera reports.