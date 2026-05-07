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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! Today’s top story is from Amelia. Crispus Attucks High School is getting a major expansion through the school’s healthcare fellowship program with IU Health. Read more below.
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Local News
Indy’s Crispus Attucks High School to receive new healthcare lab and gym via $44 million expansion
The expansion at Crispus Attucks High School includes a 2,400-seat gym and a new health lab. Indianapolis Public Schools and Indiana University Health are splitting the cost.
Around Chalkbeat
Most middle and high school teachers still assign full books — but only a few, study says
A new national survey finds most English teachers assign entire novels. But students in higher-poverty schools are less likely to read multiple full books each year.
Chicago Public Schools campus budget could bring cuts amid massive deficit
District officials say they are trying to keep any cuts away from classrooms as they gear up to release school budgets next week. But given CPS’ significant deficit, avoiding reductions to school budgets likely would not be possible.
Special education teacher is the new Michigan Teacher of the Year
Erik Meerschaert learned during a surprise announcement Wednesday that he is the Michigan Teacher of the Year for 2026-27. He will have a seat at regular meetings of the State Board of Education.
What We’re Reading
Report says IU job, program cuts weren’t required by finances, The Herald-Times (Paywall)
Thumbnail image courtesy of IPS