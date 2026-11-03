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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat Chicago’s reporters who have channeled much of our energy so far this year into covering the run-up to today’s school board election — the first ever to pick all 21 board members.

It has been a long few months. We spoke with the candidates, dug into their backgrounds, crunched the numbers on their campaign fundraising and spending, probed their takes on key issues, moderated candidate debates, fact-checked campaign flyers, and fielded numerous texts and calls from their campaign staff offering up dirt about their opponents. Phew!

Late last week, we even sampled some of the candidates’ favorite pizza. It was a bid to both lighten the mood in the final stretch and get some ideas for our election night pizza order, a treasured tradition in newsrooms across the country.