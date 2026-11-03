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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat Chicago’s reporters who have channeled much of our energy so far this year into covering the run-up to today’s school board election — the first ever to pick all 21 board members.

It has been a long few months. We spoke with the candidates, dug into their backgrounds, crunched the numbers on their campaign fundraising and spending, probed their takes on key issues, moderated candidate debates, fact-checked campaign flyers, and fielded numerous texts and calls from their campaign staff offering up dirt about their opponents. Phew!

Late last week, we even sampled some of the candidates’ favorite pizza. It was a bid to both lighten the mood in the final stretch and get some ideas for our election night pizza order, a treasured tradition in newsrooms across the country.

Now, Election Day is here. Our team will be working late tonight to bring you results as soon as we can get our hands on them. Please check our site, social media feeds and your inbox after the polls close this evening.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Election 2026: Chicago votes today for first fully elected school board

Election 2026: Chicago votes today for first fully elected school board

All 21 school board seats on the Chicago Board of Education are being elected by voters today.
Where do Chicago school board candidates go for pizza? Here’s what they told us.

Where do Chicago school board candidates go for pizza? Here’s what they told us.

Before election night for the 2026 midterms, Chalkbeat asked Chicago school board candidates where the best pizza in the city is.
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.

Around Chalkbeat

How a Democrat in Iowa and a Republican in Oregon are making education a campaign issue

How a Democrat in Iowa and a Republican in Oregon are making education a campaign issue

Iowa Democrat Rob Sand and Oregon Republican Christine Drazan have made education central to their campaigns, offering potential lessons for the next election.
NYC proposes closing 2 tiny Harlem schools and moving popular Upper West Side middle school

NYC proposes closing 2 tiny Harlem schools and moving popular Upper West Side middle school

NYC officials propose closing two underenrolled Harlem schools and relocating The Center School on the Upper West Side. The plans face a December vote.

What We’re Reading

Evanston District 65’s Dewey Elementary families continue fight against school closure, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

What’s open and what’s closed Tuesday? NBC5

NYC schools are deeply segregated. These students demand change, The New York Times (Paywall)

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