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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of Chalkbeat Chicago’s reporters who have channeled much of our energy so far this year into covering the run-up to today’s school board election — the first ever to pick all 21 board members.
It has been a long few months. We spoke with the candidates, dug into their backgrounds, crunched the numbers on their campaign fundraising and spending, probed their takes on key issues, moderated candidate debates, fact-checked campaign flyers, and fielded numerous texts and calls from their campaign staff offering up dirt about their opponents. Phew!
Late last week, we even sampled some of the candidates’ favorite pizza. It was a bid to both lighten the mood in the final stretch and get some ideas for our election night pizza order, a treasured tradition in newsrooms across the country.
Now, Election Day is here. Our team will be working late tonight to bring you results as soon as we can get our hands on them. Please check our site, social media feeds and your inbox after the polls close this evening.
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Local News
Election 2026: Chicago votes today for first fully elected school board
Where do Chicago school board candidates go for pizza? Here’s what they told us.
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026
Around Chalkbeat
How a Democrat in Iowa and a Republican in Oregon are making education a campaign issue
NYC proposes closing 2 tiny Harlem schools and moving popular Upper West Side middle school
What We’re Reading
Evanston District 65’s Dewey Elementary families continue fight against school closure, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
NYC schools are deeply segregated. These students demand change, The New York Times (Paywall)
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