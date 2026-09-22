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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, with today’s top stories. This morning, we have a piece from my WBEZ colleague Sarah Karp, who looked into allegations that one candidate in the highly competitive four-way race for Chicago school board president harshly punished his sons.

Victor Henderson’s ex-wife alleged he had assaulted one of their children in an emergency filing 15 years ago following their contentious divorce, as NBC5 first reported. Henderson has dismissed the charges, arguing an opponent has dug them up as part of a “smear campaign.” He told Sarah he disciplined his sons appropriately and that he is firmly against corporal punishment in Chicago Public Schools.

If you haven’t checked out the voter guide we put together with our friends at WBEZ, the Sun-Times and Block Club, I highly recommend spending time with it. We have tons of additional school board election coverage coming up later this week.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Chicago school board candidate defends disciplining his kids, says school staff ‘should never use corporal punishment’

Chicago school board candidate defends disciplining his kids, says school staff ‘should never use corporal punishment’

At least one opponent in the race for school board president has seized on allegations of harsh discipline from Victor Henderson's divorce proceedings in 2012 to argue he isn't fit to serve. He has pushed back, calling the attack a "smear campaign."
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026

For the first time, Chicagoans will elect the entire Board of Education. Find which district you vote in and compare candidates.

Around Chalkbeat

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

This state is taking action against K-12 grade inflation

Worried that grade floors and no-zeros policies were hurting students and undermining the value of a high school diploma, South Carolina lawmakers took action.
Indianapolis teachers union will support proposed tax increase after talks with IPS about layoffs

Indianapolis teachers union will support proposed tax increase after talks with IPS about layoffs

The Indianapolis Education Association will support a tax referendum this fall to fund IPS and charter schools. The teachers union previously voted to not support it.
This November’s Detroit school board election may drastically change the district’s direction. Here’s how.

This November’s Detroit school board election may drastically change the district’s direction. Here’s how.

There are 34 candidates vying for five seats on the DPSCD board of education. The election could lead to big changes in the district when it comes to conflict, academics, and more.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Evanston-Skokie parents fear impact as district is looking to cut $20 million, close 2 schools, WBEZ

Chicago can’t compete without strong public schools, Crain’s Chicago Business (Opinion)

The academic year is getting longer, but students aren’t getting more school, The 74

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