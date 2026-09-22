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Hello!

This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, with today’s top stories. This morning, we have a piece from my WBEZ colleague Sarah Karp, who looked into allegations that one candidate in the highly competitive four-way race for Chicago school board president harshly punished his sons.

Victor Henderson’s ex-wife alleged he had assaulted one of their children in an emergency filing 15 years ago following their contentious divorce, as NBC5 first reported. Henderson has dismissed the charges, arguing an opponent has dug them up as part of a “smear campaign.” He told Sarah he disciplined his sons appropriately and that he is firmly against corporal punishment in Chicago Public Schools.