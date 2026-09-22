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Hello!
This is Mila Koumpilova, one of the Chalkbeat Chicago reporters, with today’s top stories. This morning, we have a piece from my WBEZ colleague Sarah Karp, who looked into allegations that one candidate in the highly competitive four-way race for Chicago school board president harshly punished his sons.
Victor Henderson’s ex-wife alleged he had assaulted one of their children in an emergency filing 15 years ago following their contentious divorce, as NBC5 first reported. Henderson has dismissed the charges, arguing an opponent has dug them up as part of a “smear campaign.” He told Sarah he disciplined his sons appropriately and that he is firmly against corporal punishment in Chicago Public Schools.
If you haven’t checked out the voter guide we put together with our friends at WBEZ, the Sun-Times and Block Club, I highly recommend spending time with it. We have tons of additional school board election coverage coming up later this week.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Chicago school board candidate defends disciplining his kids, says school staff ‘should never use corporal punishment’
Chicago School Board Voter Guide 2026
Around Chalkbeat
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By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
Evanston-Skokie parents fear impact as district is looking to cut $20 million, close 2 schools, WBEZ
Chicago can’t compete without strong public schools, Crain’s Chicago Business (Opinion)