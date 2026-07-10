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Happy Friday! Hope you’re all staying cool in this early July heat.

I’ve been inside reading the 667-page audit report on Memphis-Shelby County Schools since Wednesday so that you don’t have to.

And here’s the main takeaway: Auditors found few instances of potential fraud, waste, or abuse, with the main charge being a 2022 custodial contract MSCS canceled after one year. The audit also pointed to widespread issues with documentation and procedures.