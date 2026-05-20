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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! November’s school board elections were already interesting, and now we have one more layer: an additional IPS school board seat on the ballot.
That brings the total number of IPS board seats on the ballot to five out of seven. Read more below about how the timing was everything in Allissa Impink’s decision to resign from the school board.
Plus, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to run for school board in Indiana.
What school board election questions do you have? Reach our team: [email protected]
Local News
Allissa Impink to resign from IPS board, leaving 5 of 7 board seats up for election on November ballots
IPS school board member Allissa Impink said she plans to resign from the board on June 15 after winning the Democratic primary election for State Senate District 46. She said this move allows the community to have more of a voice in her replacement.
Around Chalkbeat
Report: Michigan’s neediest students lack access to advanced coursework.
The Education Trust-Midwest, says students of color, students from low-income homes, students with disabilities, and students from rural and urban communities lack access to advanced classes.
Why the Philadelphia school district will phase out a special education program
The Philadelphia school district will wind down its Intensive Learning Support program in order to reduce the number of students with disabilities in separate classes.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
What We’re Reading
What is INvestEd? Indiana’s own student loan provider could see a surge in demand, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Want to be an electrician? Check out this open house, Mirror Indy
Indy church buys Martin University campus after closure, plans housing, IndyStar (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat