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Good morning from MJ at Chalkbeat Indiana! November’s school board elections were already interesting, and now we have one more layer: an additional IPS school board seat on the ballot.

That brings the total number of IPS board seats on the ballot to five out of seven. Read more below about how the timing was everything in Allissa Impink’s decision to resign from the school board.

Plus, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to run for school board in Indiana.