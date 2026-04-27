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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Chalkbeat national reporter Lily Altavena has a story about the debate over the Trump administration’s plans to revise the mission of a federal program that for decades has helped students from marginalized communities go to college. The priority would shift toward apprenticeships and job credential programs. You can read more here.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school
KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary charter school will relocate next to district-run Valverde Elementary in a move that Valverde families worry could hurt their 100-year-old school.
Mamdani to veto school protest ‘buffer zone’ bill
A separate protest bill affecting houses of worship has a veto-proof majority in the City Council.
Federal judge orders immediate release of Memphis high school student detained by ICE
Yasser Jose Lopez Soza, a junior at Memphis Business Academy, has been held without bond at the West Tennessee Detention Center since his Feb. 20 arrest by immigration officials.
What We’re Reading
Michigan parents and lawmakers push for new bipartisan legislation to protect elementary school recess, WXYZ
Thumbnail image by Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images