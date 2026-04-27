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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

I was walking in my neighborhood on Saturday when I ran into a member of the Chicago Board of Education collecting signatures in order to show up on the ballot in November. You may soon have a similar encounter. School board elections are this fall.

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Moments of bipartisanship can be rare on the federal level, but one education issue appears to be gaining traction across the aisle: a push to refocus some grants that were centered on college access for those in marginalized communities.