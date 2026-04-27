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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
I was walking in my neighborhood on Saturday when I ran into a member of the Chicago Board of Education collecting signatures in order to show up on the ballot in November. You may soon have a similar encounter. School board elections are this fall.
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Now, the news.
Moments of bipartisanship can be rare on the federal level, but one education issue appears to be gaining traction across the aisle: a push to refocus some grants that were centered on college access for those in marginalized communities.
Lily Altavena, our national reporter, writes that the federal government has revamped grant applications so that they prioritize workforce development and things like job credential programs. But a bipartisan group of senators don’t like the change.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Competition or coexistence? Denver school board puts charter school next to district-run school
KIPP Sunshine Peak Elementary charter school will relocate next to district-run Valverde Elementary in a move that Valverde families worry could hurt their 100-year-old school.
Mamdani to veto school protest ‘buffer zone’ bill
A separate protest bill affecting houses of worship has a veto-proof majority in the City Council.
What We’re Reading
Should Illinois ban cellphones in classrooms during school hours? Here's what you told us, Chicago Sun-Times
Thumbnail image by Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images