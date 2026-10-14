Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Our top story today is from Martin Slagter on new federal tax credit reimbursements for donations to scholarship-granting organizations, which then distribute money to families for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

As Michigan weighs whether to participate, there are still a lot of unknowns, including what expenses scholarships can actually cover and whether private schools are better positioned to take advantage of the program.

You can read the full story here.