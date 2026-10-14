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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Our top story today is from Martin Slagter on new federal tax credit reimbursements for donations to scholarship-granting organizations, which then distribute money to families for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.
As Michigan weighs whether to participate, there are still a lot of unknowns, including what expenses scholarships can actually cover and whether private schools are better positioned to take advantage of the program.
You can read the full story here.
Reach out to us with questions, tips, and story ideas at [email protected].
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Local News
Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools
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What We’re Reading
From shame to representation: One Grand Rapids educator’s mission to center Native stories, Michigan Public
Monroe athlete sues district over Title IX ruling on trans athlete, The Detroit News (Paywall)
Three Oakland County school districts ask voters to pass operating millages, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)