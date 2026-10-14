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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Our top story today is from Martin Slagter on new federal tax credit reimbursements for donations to scholarship-granting organizations, which then distribute money to families for a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition.

As Michigan weighs whether to participate, there are still a lot of unknowns, including what expenses scholarships can actually cover and whether private schools are better positioned to take advantage of the program.

You can read the full story here.

Reach out to us with questions, tips, and story ideas at [email protected].

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Local News

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Federal scholarship tax credit sparks debate over funding for Michigan’s public and private schools

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James — have opposing views on whether the state should opt into the federal tax credit program.

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Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Groups representing Illinois public schools, private schools, teachers, and parents all want to influence the governor’s decision about the program backed by the Trump administration.
Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Memphis state takeover board says it’s ready to take control of district

Chair Billy Orgel said in a new court filing that the board is “ready, willing, and able” to begin overseeing Memphis-Shelby County Schools after approving key policies last week.
What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

What could help formerly incarcerated students return to school? Join Chalkbeat’s virtual event.

Four years ago, Pennsylvania passed a law to help formerly incarcerated young people graduate. Join Chalkbeat for a discussion on how it played out.
Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Gov. Kathy Hochul is only the second Democratic governor to voluntarily opt into the federal tax-credit scholarship program. New York teachers unions vehemently opposed the move.
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What We’re Reading

From shame to representation: One Grand Rapids educator’s mission to center Native stories, Michigan Public

Monroe athlete sues district over Title IX ruling on trans athlete, The Detroit News (Paywall)

Three Oakland County school districts ask voters to pass operating millages, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

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