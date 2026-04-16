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Hello and happy Thursday. This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.
In a Bronx district struggling with absenteeism, one middle school English teacher is bringing career education opportunities to her seventh and eighth graders. Through the program’s field trips and internships, English teacher Deja Senghor hopes to improve her students' attendance and in-class engagement — and give them a chance to start thinking about their futures.
“I want to be a lawyer when I grow up,” seventh grade student Shaila said. Through one of the school’s career programs, Shaila and four of her classmates presented a bill they wrote at Albany’s legislative house. Their team was the only group representing the South Bronx, and won Outstanding Delegate of the Year.
Read the story here.
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Local News
‘Why wait?’ This South Bronx middle school is bringing internships to 12-year-olds
Bronx teacher’s program offers career exposure earlier, hoping to tackle low academic performance and attendance in the district.
How to make NYC’s high school process fairer? Add support and simplify, advocates argue.
Authors from New York Appleseed and Fordham Law School urged city officials to streamline the complicated process, and add support for marginalized students.
She was expelled from high school. Now, she’s one of NYC’s top teachers.
Big Apple Award winner Fatimah Barrie shares how her own high school expulsion and a commitment to student joy drive her work as an educator at Brooklyn’s Uncommon Canarsie Middle School.
Around Chalkbeat
Philly mayor now says proposed Uber tax could save all school-based jobs on the chopping block
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Superintendent Tony Watlington say money raised from a proposed $1 tax per ride on Ubers and Lyfts would save 340 school-based positions. The City Council hasn’t approved it yet.
Newark gave 16-and 17-year-olds the right to vote two years ago. They are still learning their power.
The city lowered the voting age to give students a voice in school decisions. But with low turnout last year, youth organizers are looking for ways to boost participation.
Education Department dissolving federal office serving English learners
The Office of English Language Acquisition was decimated by layoffs. Now its work supporting the nation’s 5 million English learners will be absorbed by other offices.
What We’re Reading
Deadlines NYC high school families should know this spring, Epicenter NYC
Yale Report Finds Colleges Deserve Blame for Higher Education’s Problems, New York Times (Paywall)
Empowering Student Voice in New York Starts With a Vote, The 74 (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Thaliá Juárez for Chalkbeat