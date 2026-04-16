‘Why wait?’ This South Bronx middle school is bringing internships to 12-year-olds

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Hello and happy Thursday. This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.

In a Bronx district struggling with absenteeism, one middle school English teacher is bringing career education opportunities to her seventh and eighth graders. Through the program’s field trips and internships, English teacher Deja Senghor hopes to improve her students' attendance and in-class engagement — and give them a chance to start thinking about their futures.

“I want to be a lawyer when I grow up,” seventh grade student Shaila said. Through one of the school’s career programs, Shaila and four of her classmates presented a bill they wrote at Albany’s legislative house. Their team was the only group representing the South Bronx, and won Outstanding Delegate of the Year.