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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Three years ago, I worked with reporters from the Colorado Sun and KFF Health News on a series of stories about the dwindling number of Colorado facility schools, which serve students with intense needs. State lawmakers took action to increase the number of these schools, boosting funding and creating a new, less clinical category called a “specialized day school.”
But now, one of the first specialized day schools to open is facing scrutiny for improperly restraining students. “They have this way of doing things that is not something we’re going to accept in Colorado,” one advocate told me.
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Local News
Colorado needed more specialized schools. Now this one is facing scrutiny for restraining students.
To fix a shortage of facility schools, Colorado widened the rules. But one of the first new schools to open now faces a state review for its physical treatment of students.
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