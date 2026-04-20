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Sam Westerdale is a civics and government teacher at Aurora’s Rangeview High School. And she’s kept tradition alive to give students pocket U.S. Constitutions as one of the many lessons she teaches. Read more in this How I Teach interview.
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Local News
Here’s why this Colorado teacher gives out pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution
Sam Westerdale, a civics and government teacher at Rangeview High School in Aurora, explains why she hands out copies of the U.S. Constitution and what she wants students to know about the nation’s founders.
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Thumbnail image by Corey Christiansen / Aurora Public Schools