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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
As New York City overhauls literacy instruction, educators say an important activity has been squeezed out: reading full books. Instead, students are more likely to read shorter excerpts. Our top story this morning, from our friends at New York Focus, digs into how teachers are grappling with that shift.
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Local News
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
Around Chalkbeat
Detroit district maintains growth in literacy and math on the 2026 M-STEP
DPSCD's proficiency rates on the 2026 M-STEP suggest the changes the district have made are yielding continued improvement, researchers say. Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat
Huge homeschool enrichment program closes in Colorado, following stricter rules and demise of authorizer
A publicly funded homeschool enrichment program that served nearly 2,800 students last year has closed for now, according to an email from the group’s CEO.
What We’re Reading
Yellow bus shortage could impact special-needs students as NYC school year starts, Daily News (Paywall)
Education experts discuss decision to ban AI in New York City public schools for at least this year, CBS