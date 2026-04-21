Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
To catch up struggling readers, should educators use supplemental materials that are in sync with what students are learning in their regular classes — or is it better to try a different approach?
A study focused on children in Tennessee found that it is better to use materials that are aligned with students’ regular coursework. That finding could have implications for New York City, as the nation’s largest school district rethinks the way schools help struggling readers.
NYC educators: Do you think your school’s approach to reading intervention is coherent? Let us know by dropping us an email at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Some students get tutoring but end up as ‘intervention lifers.’ This common sense tactic could help.
Supplemental materials that offer students different ways to approach the same topic could end up confusing struggling learners more.
U.S. Supreme Court to take Colorado case about public funding for Catholic preschools that bar LGBTQ families
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools that wanted to join the state-funded preschool case but didn’t want to admit students from LGBTQ families.
17 school closures: Philadelphia Board of Education to vote on new facilities plan Thursday
The latest plan to reshape Philadelphia’s school district, released by Superintendent Tony Watlington on Monday, would close 17 schools beginning in 2027.
What We’re Reading
A Day in the Life of New York City’s Young Chess Stars, New York Times
Thumbnail image courtesy of Knox County Schools.