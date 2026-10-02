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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

I spoke to a bunch of eighth graders this week, and they were delightful. But as I asked them about their hopes for high school, I kept hearing about their frustration with the district’s school selection process.

Philadelphia uses state test scores to determine students’ eligibility for magnet school admissions. But an unexplained delay in the release of those results means students still don’t know which schools they’re eligible for.

In response, Superintendent Tony Watlington delayed the school selection process by several weeks, and the application window will be open from Oct. 5 to Nov. 24.