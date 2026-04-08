Newark Public Schools is under scrutiny after it announced plans to enter into a $498 million lease agreement for a new East Ward school. A group of 20 Republican lawmakers are raising questions about the proposal and are pressing federal and state leaders for more oversight of how the district spends it’s money .

Did you know that Newark’s East Ward buildings are learning in school structures that date as far back as 1848, before the Civil War? But finding land, state funding, and environmental challenges have complicated the solutions.



That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected]