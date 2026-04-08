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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Newark Public Schools is under scrutiny after it announced plans to enter into a $498 million lease agreement for a new East Ward school. A group of 20 Republican lawmakers are raising questions about the proposal and are pressing federal and state leaders for more oversight of how the district spends it’s money.
Did you know that Newark’s East Ward buildings are learning in school structures that date as far back as 1848, before the Civil War? But finding land, state funding, and environmental challenges have complicated the solutions.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected]
Local News
New Jersey Republicans demand federal and state reviews of ‘fiscal failures’ in Newark Public Schools
New Jersey Republicans want the state to reject the district’s $498 million school lease proposal, and they want more scrutiny of how Newark used pandemic aid.
State of the City: Mayor Ras Baraka celebrated Newark’s progress on education but challenges remain
Baraka highlighted the city’s public school progress under local control but one thing he didn’t share was the data that shows students are still struggling.
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Around Chalkbeat
When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.
After cutting screens, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane says students put in more effort and he got a clearer view of their thinking in math class.
From paperwork maze to centralized tool: Mamdani launches new child care provider permitting site
NYC’s new provider dashboard replaces a ‘fragmented’ child care center permitting process. The city hopes this online hub for submitting and tracking health department applications will help new child care centers open faster.
As Philadelphia advances $225 million cut to school spending, teachers worry learning will suffer
As Philadelphia school leaders move forward with a plan to cut spending by $225 million next fiscal year, teachers fear students will lose key support.
What We’re Reading
‘Disappointing’ end to Lakewood school funding case odyssey, NJ Spotlight
Gov. Sherrill’s plan to overhaul school mental health services draws criticism, New Jersey Monitor
Thumbnail image by Erica Seryhm Lee for Chalkbeat