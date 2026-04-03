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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

One of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s few education promises on the campaign trail was to comply with a state law that requires the city to shrink class sizes. But the administration is now pressing lawmakers behind the scenes to give the city more time to implement the law. Our top story this morning explains why.