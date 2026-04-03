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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
One of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s few education promises on the campaign trail was to comply with a state law that requires the city to shrink class sizes. But the administration is now pressing lawmakers behind the scenes to give the city more time to implement the law. Our top story this morning explains why.
We’re also psyched to introduce Season 3 of P.S. Weekly, a podcast produced by high school journalists about the education issues that matter most to them. Check out the teaser for our next season ahead of our launch on April 9. Don’t forget to subscribe on your favorite platform, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Local News
Mamdani campaigned on fulfilling NYC’s class size mandate. So why is he pushing for a delay?
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is seeking to delay NYC’s class size mandate. Albany lawmakers are weighing changes as part of the state budget deal.
P.S. Weekly Trailer: NYC students take on school mergers, mental health, and diversity
Join P.S. Weekly for Season 3 as NYC student reporters from the Bell team up with Chalkbeat journalists to explore the school system’s most pressing issues. New episodes drop every Thursday.
Around Chalkbeat
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library now available to children in all 92 Indiana counties
State lawmakers cut funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2025. Nearly a year later, the state announced the program is available statewide for children under 5 to get free books in the mail.
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools forensic audit
A preliminary audit report of Memphis-Shelby County Schools revealed over $1 million in spending classified as waste or abuse and a lack of effective internal district systems.
‘We have to stand together and fight’: Sheridan teachers strike over breakdown in contract negotiations
Teachers in the tiny Sheridan School District south of Denver went on strike Wednesday after working without a contract all school year.
What We’re Reading
‘I Would Rather My Child Be in School,’ New York Magazine
Thumbnail image by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images