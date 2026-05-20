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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado lawmakers were considering reducing funding for homeschool enrichment students as a way to cut costs in a tight budget year. In today’s top story, senior reporter Ann Schimke delves into why they didn’t.
And reporter Jason Gonzales has the details about a donation from former Colorado Gov. Roy Romer to a university he helped found.
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Local News
Colorado isn’t cutting the amount it pays for homeschool enrichment students. Here’s why.
Lawmakers decided to rein in homeschool enrichment costs by taking aim at the Monument-based co-op fueling most of the recent growth.
MSU Denver leaders hope former Gov. Roy Romer donation connects more of its students to policy and research
The former governor donated his archives and $2 million to help support a university affiliation with a policy institute.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
57 Philadelphia schools will go remote Wednesday due to heat
Around one-quarter of Philadelphia’s schools will go remote on Wednesday due to high temperatures. Many schools in the city do not have air conditioning.
What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek Schools’ former superintendent, wife showed ‘favoritism’ to education firm, new report says, Denver Post (Paywall)
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