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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
“You need to convince that retired person on a fixed income that if their home is worth $620,000, they gotta give up eating at McDonald’s once a month to save that $22 so that we can make sure these kids have a future.”
That was a Jeffco Public Schools parent, advocating that the district ask voters in November for a $135 million tax increase to help fund its schools. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
$135 million tax increase pitched as a solution for Jeffco Public Schools’ budget gap
The Jeffco school board is expected to vote on whether to put a mill levy override on the November ballot.
Around Chalkbeat
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.
Three years ago, Chicago Public Schools committed to fund an assistant principal at each school, no matter its enrollment size. This spring during a tough budget season, the district announced it would eliminate funding for these positions on campuses with fewer than 250 students.
What We’re Reading
Aurora Public Schools official gets national shout out for combating childhood hunger, Aurora Sentinel
Parent sues District 51 over student's learning plan removal, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel