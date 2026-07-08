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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

“You need to convince that retired person on a fixed income that if their home is worth $620,000, they gotta give up eating at McDonald’s once a month to save that $22 so that we can make sure these kids have a future.”

That was a Jeffco Public Schools parent, advocating that the district ask voters in November for a $135 million tax increase to help fund its schools. Read more in today’s top story.