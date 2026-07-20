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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
In Michigan, the four remaining gubernatorial candidates — who face off in Democratic and Republican primaries Aug. 4 — have prioritized education as a key campaign issue. But nationally, poor test results aren’t registering as much. “Most voters don’t really care very much,” a political scientist told Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum. You can read his story here to learn more.
Speaking of Matt, be sure to RSVP to a discussion he’s leading with experts about new data on teacher turnover. You can find out more information here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue
The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.
Prop NN proponents believe the time is right to raise funding for schools after failed efforts
Prop NN supporters say they have a clear message about why more school funding is needed, and polls show voters are more supportive than in past years.
More than $1.8 million raised in Chicago school board election, as contribution caps are lifted in race for board president
Between last October and the end of June, Chicago school board candidates raised more than $1.8 million. That included $500,000 in loans from attorney and school board president candidate Victor Henderson to his own campaign, an amount that now lifts caps for anyone running for that citywide seat.
What We’re Reading
Michigan school bans religious groups visiting at lunch, giving out Bibles after complaint, MLive (Paywall)