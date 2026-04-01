Students in Newark’s East Ward are learning in school structures that date as far back as 1848, before the Civil War era. Parents, students, teachers, and advocates have pushed for new schools for years. But the problems persist.

And nowhere are the issues more apparent than in Newark’s East Ward, the city’s most densely populated area, where more than half of schools are also overcrowded, according to a Chalkbeat analysis. The state is responsible for building new schools in Newark and our top story today dives into the factors on the state, local, and neighborhood levels that have slowed change in the East Ward.



And ICYMI: Newark Public Schools approved it’s $1.67 billion budget for the 2026-27 school year that comes with record state aid, rising charter payments and more school costs.