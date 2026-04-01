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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Students in Newark’s East Ward are learning in school structures that date as far back as 1848, before the Civil War era. Parents, students, teachers, and advocates have pushed for new schools for years. But the problems persist.
And nowhere are the issues more apparent than in Newark’s East Ward, the city’s most densely populated area, where more than half of schools are also overcrowded, according to a Chalkbeat analysis. The state is responsible for building new schools in Newark and our top story today dives into the factors on the state, local, and neighborhood levels that have slowed change in the East Ward.
And ICYMI: Newark Public Schools approved it’s $1.67 billion budget for the 2026-27 school year that comes with record state aid, rising charter payments and more school costs.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi or share thoughts about the public school buildings in your area? Email us at [email protected]
Local News
Too hot, poor ventilation, overlooked: Newark’s East Ward students are learning in decades-old buildings
School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
Newark school board approves $1.67 billion budget as costs for charters, facility needs, and programs grow
Rising costs next school year grew to $122.9 million, a gap the district was able to close by reallocating funds, district leaders said.
Proposed Riverfront Elementary School would add over 650 seats in Newark’s overcrowded East Ward
The proposed Riverfront Elementary School would add nearly 670 seats in the city’s East Ward, where current schools are aging and overcrowded.
Check out what the property at the proposed site of the Riverfront Elementary School looks like today!
Around Chalkbeat
New study finds special education changes students’ academic trajectories for the better
Researchers found students in special education made meaningful progress in math and reading after identification, offering fresh evidence that the services help many children.
No more diapers or sweeping punishments: How Philly parents helped guarantee student bathroom breaks
By sharing stories about students wearing diapers and draconian classroom punishments, Lift Every Voice’s successful push for policy change is a case study in parent activism.
Trump pressured states to limit undocumented high school students’ access to career education programs
Exclusive Chalkbeat reporting found Virginia school districts agreed to exclude some immigrant students from educational opportunities to receive federal funds from the U.S. Education Department.
What We’re Reading
Will NJ name Blue Ribbon schools in 2026? A look at past honorees, Northjersey.com
Gov. Sherrill targets state aid to public colleges to push to narrow deficit, New Jersey Monitor
Thumbnail image by Michelle Perez for Chalkbeat