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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Some schools across the country are scaling back on education technology, especially in the early grades. But there’s one thing stopping them from completely ditching technology such as Chromebooks. Ideas Editor Matt Barnum’s latest piece says that one thing is standardized testing, much of which is done online. You can read more here, including what questions this raises.
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Around Chalkbeat
Why digital tests are helping keep Chromebooks in classrooms
Educators questioning classroom devices are running into a practical barrier: State exams that are now widely taken on computers.
Wildfire smoke forces Summer Rising indoors as officials limit outdoor activities
New York City officials told Summer Rising programs to cancel outdoor activities and reschedule field trips as wildfire smoke reached the city, disrupting programs serving about 110,000 students.
More than $1.6 million raised in Chicago school board election, as contribution caps are lifted in race for board president
Between last October and the end of June, Chicago school board candidates raised more than $1.6 million. That included $500,000 in loans from attorney and school board president candidate Victor Henderson to his own campaign, an amount that now lifts caps for anyone running for that citywide seat.
What We’re Reading
Michigan school no longer allows missionaries at lunch after complaint, Detroit News (Paywall)