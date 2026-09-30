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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

At a committee meeting last week, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board discussed why growth in K-2 students’ reading scores stalled in 2025-26.

In retrospect, DPSCD should have provided more individualized interventions for students who were closer to reaching grade level in reading, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said at the meeting.

“We have way more students that are just below being at grade level,” Vitti said during the meeting, adding they need different intervention than their peers who are behind two or more grade levels.