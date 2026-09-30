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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

At a committee meeting last week, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board discussed why growth in K-2 students’ reading scores stalled in 2025-26.

In retrospect, DPSCD should have provided more individualized interventions for students who were closer to reaching grade level in reading, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said at the meeting.

“We have way more students that are just below being at grade level,” Vitti said during the meeting, adding they need different intervention than their peers who are behind two or more grade levels.

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Local News

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.
Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

The Detroit Public Schools Community District received $94.4 million to settle a right to-read literacy lawsuit. The money will run out by the end of this school year.

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Recent immigration arrests have revived fears about the impact on student attendance and communities schools serve. Several lawmakers want ICE to halt arrests near campuses.
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Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support

The Handle With Care program, which asks police officers to notify school districts when a child witnesses events like gun violence and domestic abuse, is expanding.
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How Chicago school board incumbents voted on key issues

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What We’re Reading

Only half of Michigan schools complying with safe firearm storage information deadline, Michigan Advance

Michigan school districts, food pantries feel SNAP cut ripple effect ahead of cost shift to states, Michigan Advance

Hazel Park school board accepts superintendent's retirement offer, The Detroit News (Paywall)

University of Michigan pauses freshmen no-grade policy for further review, Michigan Public

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