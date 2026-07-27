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In our top story today, Colorado officials didn’t initially know, but soon discovered, Riverstone Academy planned to teach religious curriculum. State officials flagged the issue to state lawyers, yet the escalation didn’t stop the school from getting state funding.
As Senior Reporter Ann Schimke reports, Riverstone’s story shows Colorado lacks any clear procedure to keep religious schools out of the public school ecosystem.
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Local News
Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.
Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.
Around Chalkbeat
As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment
Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.
What We’re Reading
Are Alex Marrero’s days numbered as Denver’s school superintendent?, The Denver Post (Paywall)
How Douglas County schools are tackling the next literacy challenge: Teaching students how to write, The Denver Post (Paywall)