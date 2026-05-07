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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Average teacher salary. Typical student-to-teacher ratio. How many students take the SAT and ACT. Those three data points are among several that the federal education department is no longer updating and making accessible. In today’s top story, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum explains what’s happening and why it matters.
As always, if you need to reach us, email [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
School data goes stale after Trump administration cuts Education Department research arm
Since DOGE cuts, the Digest of Education Statistics hasn’t updated many tables, leaving gaps on school spending, teachers, and safety.
Philadelphia has a $3 billion school closure and modernization plan. Paying for it could be a problem.
The district is moving forward with closing 17 schools and upgrading nearly 170 others. But it needs help from philanthropies and state and local governments to pay for it.
Private schools, public dollars: A staggering racial gap in NYC special education tuition payments
NYC spent $723 million on private school tuition payments for students with disabilities, but students of color in higher-need neighborhoods are far less likely to benefit.
What We’re Reading
Lise Youngblade named new provost at Colorado State University, Fort Collins Coloradoan
From refugee to Boettcher scholar: Aurora high school senior overcomes years of lost schooling, CBS News
How and why Colorado Mesa University invested $177M in campus construction, Grand Junction Sentinel
Thumbnail image by Alan Petersime for Chalkbeat