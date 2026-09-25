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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana. My apologies if you were missing the newsletter on Wednesday! I’m still adjusting to our new schedule for this newsletter, which will arrive on Wednesdays and Fridays while MJ is away.
Read on for our top stories, including a feature on the peer mediation program at Harshman Middle School, a look at a new coding tool at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the latest on support for a property tax referendum in Indianapolis.
Also, will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
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Local News
At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions
Indianapolis teachers union will support proposed tax increase after talks with IPS about layoffs
Students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired make coding more accessible
Around Chalkbeat
Illinois Answers Project: Track who’s donating to whom in the 2026 Chicago School Board elections
NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
Indiana superintendents say they’re cutting jobs because of property tax reforms, Indiana Capital Chronicle