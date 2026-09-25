Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana. My apologies if you were missing the newsletter on Wednesday! I’m still adjusting to our new schedule for this newsletter, which will arrive on Wednesdays and Fridays while MJ is away.

Also, will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.