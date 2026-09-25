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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana. My apologies if you were missing the newsletter on Wednesday! I’m still adjusting to our new schedule for this newsletter, which will arrive on Wednesdays and Fridays while MJ is away.

Read on for our top stories, including a feature on the peer mediation program at Harshman Middle School, a look at a new coding tool at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and the latest on support for a property tax referendum in Indianapolis.

Also, will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

At this Indianapolis middle school, student mediators help drive down suspensions

Harshman Middle School’s peer mediation program with Peace Learning Center trains students to help resolve conflicts. Teachers say they have seen fewer fights and out-of-school suspensions.
Indianapolis teachers union will support proposed tax increase after talks with IPS about layoffs

Indianapolis teachers union will support proposed tax increase after talks with IPS about layoffs

The Indianapolis Education Association will support a tax referendum this fall to fund IPS and charter schools. The teachers union previously voted to not support it.
Students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired make coding more accessible

Students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired make coding more accessible

Students at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired provided input on accessibility features in the micro:bit educational tool, making coding more accessible.

Around Chalkbeat

Illinois Answers Project: Track who’s donating to whom in the 2026 Chicago School Board elections

Illinois Answers Project: Track who’s donating to whom in the 2026 Chicago School Board elections

Sign up to get real-time alerts or email summaries of campaign disclosures for any Chicago Board of Education race.
NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

NYC students may soon only need passing grades — not Regents exams — to graduate

The Regents graduation requirement is on the way out. New assessments will take years to develop. In the interim, students would just need to pass required classes to graduate, officials say.
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

E-Rate is the fifth-largest source of federal funding for schools. The FCC is considering whether to end it or require schools to set screen time limits as a condition of aid.
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By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

Football is a girls sport. Lawrence North is proving it. Mirror Indy

US News releases their 2027 Best Colleges list. See where Indiana schools ranked, IndyStar

Indiana superintendents say they’re cutting jobs because of property tax reforms, Indiana Capital Chronicle

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