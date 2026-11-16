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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
For years, education advocates and some lawmakers have tried to raise more money for K-12 education. Several measures failed at the ballot box or never made it to voters. But this year, that losing streak ended. Find out why in our story about Proposition NN and Amendment 87.
And Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar reports the fate of a $73 million tax increase to benefit Jeffco Public Schools is still up in the air. The final tally showed the measure passing by just 327 votes, triggering a recount.
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Local News
Proposition NN and Amendment 87 reverse years of K-12 funding failure at the ballot box
Here’s how the Denver school board will narrow applicants for a vacant seat from 12 to 3 to 1
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issue 5A passing by 327 votes and headed for a recount
Around Chalkbeat
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NYC meets class size target, but only after state lowers the bar and city changes its math
What We’re Reading
Poudre School Board reverses decision to close Blevins Middle School, Colorado Public Radio
GOAL High School opens administration center after $9.5M renovation, Pueblo Cheiftain (Paywall)
Aims Community College pantry serves 300-plus students a week as hunger on campus draws attention, 9News
Sunnyside, Florida Mesa Elementary students visit construction site of new school, The Durango Herald (Paywall)
Trump administration cancels mandatory pay hike for Head Start teachers, The Associated Press
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