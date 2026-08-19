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Good morning! Alex here.

Beginning this school year, teachers in overcrowded classrooms may be eligible for an $8,500 pay bump. According to union officials, the bonuses are designed to deter the Education Department from sidestepping the state’s class size caps.

But months after the pay bumps were announced, there are few details about which teachers will actually receive them. And some experts worry that the money may disproportionately go to teachers at more affluent schools. Read more in today’s top story.