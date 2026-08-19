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Good morning! Alex here.
Beginning this school year, teachers in overcrowded classrooms may be eligible for an $8,500 pay bump. According to union officials, the bonuses are designed to deter the Education Department from sidestepping the state’s class size caps.
But months after the pay bumps were announced, there are few details about which teachers will actually receive them. And some experts worry that the money may disproportionately go to teachers at more affluent schools. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
Around Chalkbeat
Arizona court kills voucher ballot measure, leaving a national school choice debate unresolved
The Arizona Supreme Court effectively blocked a ballot measure that would have added income limits and oversight to the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts.
Philadelphia’s state test scores are delayed this year
Students are returning to classrooms on Aug. 24, but Philadelphia teachers still don’t have last year’s state test results. The delay could complicate school selection this fall.
Controversial group that opened ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’ will close after 13 years
After state crackdown and misgivings by a key member, Education reEnvisioned BOCES will soon close and its online schools will move to a new authorizer.
What We’re Reading
English-Only Classrooms, Spending Cuts: How Federal Changes to Head Start Could Impact Kids in NY, City Limits
NYC schools rack up disturbing 250 antisemitic, anti-Israel incidents since Oct. 7, 2023, New York Post
New York City parents say they’ve prepped all year and shop smart to make back to school shopping affordable, amNY
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Twin sisters celebrate their retirement from DOE in ’80s-themed style, Staten Island Advance (Paywall)