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Happy Friday. This is Reema Amin with Chalkbeat Chicago.
My colleague Matt Barnum wondered, if people with college degrees make more money than others, should more states be ensuring that more kids go to four-year colleges?
He dug into some research and found that even students who don’t do really well in high school can gain from attending college. Read his analysis here.
Send us tips and feedback here! Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you Monday.
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Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
CPS says schools will open on time but offers few details on reversing layoffs, Chicago Tribune(Paywall)
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