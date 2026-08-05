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Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum dug into the research about college after skeptics argued only students with good grades should go. What he found are several studies that show who benefits the most from pursuing a four-year degree.
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Around Chalkbeat
Who should go to college? More students may benefit than we think
Natural experiments show sizable average gains from college for students with lower grades and test scores, though not every student necessarily benefited.
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Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
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The free program for 2-year-olds is a key part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda. The program is expected to grow by 10,000 seats next year.
What We’re Reading
Denver school board members fall short in push to restart talks about Alex Marrero’s future, The Denver Post (Paywall)
School backpack overload: Heavy bags can strain kids’ bodies, The Associated Press