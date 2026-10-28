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Hello from Erica on Chalkbeat’s national desk. This week’s big story looks at the religious freedom case the Supreme Court will take up next week . Keep reading for the education issues we’re watching this election season, the ed-tech tools swept up in New York City’s AI ban, and the return of libraries in one urban district.

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The Big Story

The U.S. Supreme Court in recent years has repeatedly redrawn the boundaries of church-state separation in favor of religious organizations. (Bloomberg Creative via Getty Images)

The U.S. Supreme Court is taking up a case next week that could yet again redraw the line of church-state separation. It involves two Catholic preschools in Colorado, but the implications are much bigger.

The question is not whether religious schools can participate in the state’s public preschool program, which subsidizes care for 4-year-olds. Lots of religious schools do participate. Plus the Supreme Court already answered that question in a previous ruling that found states cannot exclude religious schools from state voucher programs.

The question is whether Colorado can require schools to agree to nondiscrimination rules as a condition of receiving public money.

The preschools say it would violate their faith to admit gay or transgender students or children whose parents are gay or transgender. Nick Reaves, an attorney from The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, says the state has put actual Catholic families in a bind — requiring them to pay more for an education that matches their values — to avoid a speculative harm.

“Colorado hasn’t pointed to actual families who oppose the teachings of the Catholic Church but want to send their kids to a Catholic preschool,” he said.

Colorado says it’s not trying to tell the Catholic preschools what to teach, but it does have an obligation to ensure participating schools are open to all students. In rural communities, in particular, there might only be a few preschools, so access matters.

“If the preschools prevail, the state is going to be forced to fund that type of discrimination,” said Patrick Cremin, a lawyer with the Education Law Center who co-signed an amicus brief in support of Colorado’s position.

So far, the lower courts have sided with Colorado. That was also the case in Maine, where the state wants to enforce nondiscrimination requirements on private schools that serve students in communities with no public schools.