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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Going screen-free in class became a hot topic in Michigan education news last month after an elementary school in Mesick made headlines for abruptly making the change.
Today’s top story from Matt Barnum, our ideas editor, examines what happened when a a seventh grade math teacher in Colorado made the leap.
In Matt’s story, Dylan Kane shares the classroom-level pros and cons of going cold turkey on ed-tech. Though the teacher says being tech-free has created a lot more work for himself and his students, Kane believes his experiment has been a success.
You can read the full story and more linked below.
Around Chalkbeat
When a teacher ditched screens, class got harder. That may be why it worked.
After cutting screens, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane says students put in more effort and he got a clearer view of their thinking in math class.
Will TN voucher program expand by 15,000 or 20,000 seats? House and Senate are at odds on details.
Days after inserting language to make public schools verify student immigration status, House members dropped the requirement from a bill to expand the voucher program.
As Philadelphia advances $225 million cut to school spending, teachers worry learning will suffer
As Philadelphia school leaders move forward with a plan to cut spending by $225 million next fiscal year, teachers fear students will lose key support.
Colorado parents and students rally to save teacher preparation program from proposed budget cuts
A group of parents say a proposal to to a teacher preparation program leaves hundreds of high schoolers statewide scrambling to figure out their college education.
What We’re Reading
Michigan lawmakers discuss new classroom cell phone ban with students, Michigan Advance
These blind students say their college blocked their education. A new rule could help, Michigan Public
Thumbnail image by Kristen Norman for Chalkbeat