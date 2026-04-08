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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Going screen-free in class became a hot topic in Michigan education news last month after an elementary school in Mesick made headlines for abruptly making the change.

Today’s top story from Matt Barnum, our ideas editor, examines what happened when a a seventh grade math teacher in Colorado made the leap.

In Matt’s story, Dylan Kane shares the classroom-level pros and cons of going cold turkey on ed-tech. Though the teacher says being tech-free has created a lot more work for himself and his students, Kane believes his experiment has been a success.