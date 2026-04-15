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We’ve also got stories on the food fight brewing over school lunch requirements, the questionable industry credentials some students are using to graduate high school in Pennsylvania, the home-school enrichment program drawing more scrutiny in Colorado, and more. Keep reading for that, plus a look at the schools disregarding the ed tech backlash and leaning into AI.

Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Our big story this week looks at the broader implications of the Trump administration terminating old civil rights agreements.

Ending a negotiated settlement doesn’t necessarily mean a school district can or should change their policies , legal experts said. But some school districts are already doing just that.

“The combination of presidential influence and partisan polarization means you have administrations that have very different understandings of how to interpret civil rights law,” he said.

But R. Shep Melnick, a political scientist at Boston College, said these types of actions might be the inevitable result of an increasingly politicized atmosphere around civil rights enforcement.

“How far will it go?” asked Beth Gellman-Beer, an attorney who spent 18 years with OCR under Republican and Democratic administrations. “Once you open that door to something that is unprecedented, where does it end?”

Some observers and former employees of the Office for Civil Rights say these actions risk undermining the credibility and authority of the office . Civil rights enforcement is one of the most critical roles the federal government plays in education, but now anyone bringing a complaint has to wonder if any resolution will last longer than the next election cycle.

But the Trump administration has also tossed agreements dealing with book bans and with excessive discipline meted out to Native American students.

The most recent agreements deal with the rights of transgender students under Title IX, the federal law that bars sex discrimination. The Obama and Biden administrations, as well as many federal courts, interpreted the law as covering discrimination based on gender stereotypes and gender identity. The Trump administration strongly disagrees and has targeted school districts with more inclusive policies , especially around restroom use and sports participation, in the name of protecting women and girls.

The Trump administration’s decision to terminate civil rights agreements negotiated under previous presidents could have ripple effects well beyond the affected students and school districts .

The U.S. Department of Education has adopted a dramatically different approach to civil rights enforcement under the Trump administration. That's led to the Office for Civil Rights terminating previous agreements on transgender rights, book bans, and mistreatment of Native American students. (Getty Images)

While red meat tops the new food pyramid, fiber — and not protein — should be the focus of any new school lunch standards, an unlikely collection of groups say. A large group of school nutrition professionals and a coalition backing a “Make America Healthy Again” agenda urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to maintain the current meat requirement for lunches. The agency is expected to align school lunch standards to the Trump administration’s new dietary guidelines .

The Education Department plans to dissolve the federal office serving English learners. In a letter to Congress, the department said English learners would be better served if the work of the Office of English Language Acquisition were distributed among other offices. The office already was decimated by layoffs last year.

Colorado spends roughly $100 million every year on enrichment classes for homeschool students, but state leaders might start imposing stricter funding limits. Enrichment programs have come under scrutiny recently. Many programs run six hours a week, while the state pays as if the programs are providing double that amount of service .

Legislation to expand Tennessee’s voucher program just passed by the state House includes a clause that would effectively help the state track public school students’ immigration status. The effort to track students’ immigration status by collecting Social Security numbers has been ongoing in Tennessee. The move is widely seen as part of the GOP quest to overturn a landmark Supreme Court decision that guarantees a right to education for all children in the U.S., regardless of immigration status .

Some New York City schools have embraced the International Baccalaureate program as an alternative to gifted and talented programs. And the IB program could gain more traction as schools respond to the state’s graduation requirement overhaul. The shift to an IB program can be hard but worthwhile, educators say .

Pennsylvania’s graduation rate is rising — but educators say many students are earning dubious credentials for things like ladder safety to fill requirements. State graduation requirements overhauled four years ago permit students to use credentials earned through quick, online courses. But while more students are earning a high school diploma, high school students’ test scores in reading and math have gone down .

A poster at One Bright Ray Community High School's Elmwood campus explains the different ways students can fulfill state graduation requirements on March 11, 2026. Since the state created a graduation pathway system four years ago, One Bright Ray has helped students earn industry-recognized credentials to meet requirements. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Spotlight on …

AI schools and the Lone Star State

There are two vocal camps in the debate around technology in education at the moment. There are those who want to ban screens from the classroom. Then there are people who want to see technology go even further in education, evangelizing artificial intelligence as a way to optimize instruction and promoting humanoid-robot teachers.

That second camp is among those promoting AI-powered school models, which take a few forms. The most well known is Alpha School, a network of expensive private schools that touts a two-hour learning model, in which students complete core academic learning on an AI platform over two hours, and spend the rest of the day pursuing more experiential learning.

Alpha claims its model helps students get through core subjects faster than traditional schools, making time for education that will help them be competitive someday in the job market. At least one investigation has questioned the quality of Alpha’s AI platform.

Still, a few offshoots of this model are emerging, and public schools are coming into the fold. Houston Independent School District, the largest district in Texas, announced in February the launch of two “Future 2” schools to open next school year. The schools will include the option for certain students to enroll in an accelerated AI-driven learning program for reading and math.

This week the Houston Chronicle reported that the district, which the state has controlled since 2023, plans to eventually convert 100 schools to the Future 2 model.