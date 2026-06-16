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As New York plans to phase out Regents exams as a graduation requirement, state education officials teased a new “competency-based” approach to teaching and learning that could give schools more freedom to use projects, portfolios, and work-based learning to assess students. But many details — including what the required "competencies” will be — have yet to be released.
Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
What will school look like in a post-Regents world? Officials tease a ‘competency-based’ approach.
State officials say students could demonstrate learning through projects, portfolios, and work-based experiences instead of Regents exams, but details remain scarce.
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