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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat.
Among our top stories today, Lori Higgins reports that with a Democratic trifecta in Michigan government for the next two years, education advocates hope to see a number of their legislative priorities addressed.
Some of their asks include an increase in overall funding for schools and specifically for students with disabilities, and they want consistency from the legislature so the academic reforms recently enacted have time to show effectiveness.
You can read the full story and more linked below.
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Local News
Funding, consistency, and leadership: What education advocates want from Democratic-controlled legislature
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