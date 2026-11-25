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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
I’ve received a bunch of questions about Pennsylvania’s state test score delay over the past week. Thank you to the readers who sent them! My goal is to help make sense of education news, but I have to admit, the state test score delay is a doozy.
I wish I could tell you when families and educators will get the results. But months past the usual release date, state officials still haven’t shared that information.
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Local News
Pennsylvania state test scores still aren’t ready. Here’s everything to know about the delay.
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