The first story focused in on the problem by tracing the two decade decline of Murry Bergtraum, the city’s smallest traditional high school with just 90 students. The second story examined some creative solutions the city could pursue right now by helping small high schools on shared campuses better pool their resources. And the latest story takes a look at what it would take politically to merge and close schools at scale - and why some education experts hope Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Kamar Samuels will turn the small schools crisis into an opportunity.