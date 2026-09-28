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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
There are a lot of key issues in the Nov. 3 Detroit school board election One of them is what DPSCD will prioritize once the $94.4 million the district received from the state to settle the right to read literacy lawsuit is gone. The money will be depleted by the end of the school year. We asked candidates to tell us what they would prioritize. We got an earful. Check out this mini voter guide to hear directly from the candidates.
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Local News
Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out
Around Chalkbeat
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system
IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
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What We’re Reading
How did a Michigan third-grader end up with a gun? Battle Creek Enquirer (Paywall, Opinion)