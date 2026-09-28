There are a lot of key issues in the Nov. 3 Detroit school board election One of them is what DPSCD will prioritize once the $94.4 million the district received from the state to settle the right to read literacy lawsuit is gone. The money will be depleted by the end of the school year. We asked candidates to tell us what they would prioritize. We got an earful. Check out this mini voter guide to hear directly from the candidates.