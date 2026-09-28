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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

There are a lot of key issues in the Nov. 3 Detroit school board election One of them is what DPSCD will prioritize once the $94.4 million the district received from the state to settle the right to read literacy lawsuit is gone. The money will be depleted by the end of the school year. We asked candidates to tell us what they would prioritize. We got an earful. Check out this mini voter guide to hear directly from the candidates.

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Local News

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

The Detroit Public Schools Community District received $94.4 million to settle a right to-read literacy lawsuit. The money will run out by the end of this school year.

Around Chalkbeat

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

There were significant changes this year to the test, which will be a big factor in revamped letter grades for Indiana schools.
IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website

IPS board declines to reverse superintendent’s decision to leave Enroll Indy website

The enrollment website is used by the district and most charter schools in Indianapolis. IPS previously said it would leave Enroll Indy due to cost concerns and other factors.
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What We’re Reading

Gun safety advocates: Half of Michigan school districts not complying with new law, WILX

How did a Michigan third-grader end up with a gun? Battle Creek Enquirer (Paywall, Opinion)

What’s for lunch? Dearborn schools bringing more Michigan-grown food to students, MLive

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