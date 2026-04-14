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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to eventually align school meal nutrition standards to the nation’s new food pyramid, which gives red meat a starring role. But several groups, including some affiliated with the MAHA movement, are pushing back. National reporter Lily Altavena has more.
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Around Chalkbeat
MAHA and school nutrition experts have a message for Trump: Don’t put kids on the carnivore diet
School meal nutrition standards are expected to align with the new Trump-era food pyramid. But some, including Make America Healthy Again supporters, want meat requirements unchanged.
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What We’re Reading
Cherry Creek Schools looks to tighten spending policies as district probes education contractor’s expenses, Denver Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat